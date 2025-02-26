A Mardi Gras Gala

A Party for Fun

And Raising Money



Three organizations are joining together to raise funds: Edgefield

Historical Society, Edgefield Cemetery Assoc. and Oakley Park. These

three entities were hit hard by Helene the Hurricane, and they have

banded together to find a way to give aid to the repairs they need to

do. And so, there will be a Party!

Mardi Gras is usually centered in New Orleans which carries on the

tradition of Fat Tuesday, a time to absorb all the fat one can eat before

Ash Wednesday. Lent follows – a time to give up what may be

hindering one’s progress both health wise and spiritual wise.

The real, traditional Mardi Gras is March 4 and some citizens will be

following their church directives to bring more order to their lives. The

event we have been referring to will tap into this colorful practice and

make it a fun time for History Games, a Silent Auction and more on the

night of March 1, 2025, to be held at the Discovery Center from 6:00 –

9:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and one can find, at the end of the

article, several ways for purchasing them.

How does one dress for such an event? The committee in charge says

“Dress Up!” Do you have an outfit based on history, an old

Confederate uniform or a WWII uniform; or your grandmother’s

wedding dress or just a day dress worn by an ancestor during the

Revolution? If such a selection is impossible, then evening attire, from

a long dress (preferably women) and the men black tie, or whatever

goes for a cocktail event. And wear a mask; some will be available for

those who don’t have one. Whatever you wear, don’t let the clothes

hold you back from coming. It will be fun and worth every effort.

The Discovery Center has rooms to explore, especially in the museum

area, and there will be time for the attendees to “flow” in their

movement about the Center. One room will house the Historical Trivia

(a game) space, where characters from Edgefield District’s and County’s

past will aid attendees in their work to discover who these characters

are – and clues may be available in the rooms visited. And what is

beneficial in accumulating clues is the great prize waiting for the one

who wins! (Be wary of giving away those clues; keep what you learn for

yourself.)

Beth Worth and Beth Francis will be up front to greet and assist the

Party Goers.

Music will be alive throughout – by Brooker Strom and Jesse Wood.

And the food will be a reminder of New Orleans – by caterer Mathew

Flemister. Add wine and beer to the food and entertainment and all are

included with the ticket.

Note the QR Code in the image accompanying this article. Use it to

access the site to buy a ticket. Promo Code is “couple”. Or, make a call

to Pao Lyn Hatch who is issuing tickets: phone 240-274-6180.

For Silent Auction and other pay-outs – cash, check, credit card or

electronic (smart phone, zelle, etc.)