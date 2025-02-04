Audrey Scarborough Boatwright- Trenton, SC

Audrey Scarborough Boatwright 70, of Trenton, SC, wife of the late R. Eddie Boatwright entered into

rest on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Audrey was a native of Edgefield, SC and was retired from National Healthcare as a Dietary Manager.

She attended Graniteville Community Church of God.

She is survived by one son, Richie Boatwright (Brittany), one daughter, Beth Bishop (Mark); two sisters,

Catherine DeLoach (George) and Georgia Chrisco (Hugh); five grandchildren, Elizabeth Boatwright,

Kelly and Amber Bishop, Tiffany Ard, Miranda Senatore; three great grandchildren and numerous

nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Jake and Audrey Moore, two brothers,

Fred and Smithy Scarborough and one sister, Mary Ann Boatwright.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 2

PM, burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday from 5 to

7 PM, January 27, 2025, at the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

