Eddie H. Boatwright- Johnston, SC

Eddie Harrison Boatwright, 86. died February 16, 2025.

Born in Trenton, SC, on December 15, 1938, Eddie was the daughter of the late Beatrice Knight and Edmund Franks Harrison. She was the youngest of four girls.

Eddie attended Trenton School, Edgefield High School, and Columbia College in Columbia, SC. After college graduation, she served as a teacher in Augusta, GA, and then married. She returned to Trenton, SC, where shereared her children and worked for the United States Postal Service.

A welcoming smile, cheerful disposition, lighthearted demeanor, and her give-and-take in all jokes are just some of the characteristics for which Eddie will be remembered. She had a love of music from an early age, and she was never afraid to sing and dance. A social person, Eddie was a member of the Country Gardeners of Trenton, the Johnston Woman’s Club, several bridge clubs, and served as a Pink Lady at the Edgefield County Hospital.

Her faith was her foundation. Eddie was an active member of Johnston Methodist Church and sang in the church choir.

In addition to her parents, Eddie was predeceased by her husband, James Ernest Boatwright, junior, and her three sisters, Francis Harrison Clark, Helen Harrison Holmes, and Laura Ann Harrison Adams. Eddie is survived by her two daughters Ellen Courtney (James) and Sally Faust (Bucky), as well as her much loved grandchildren, Harriett-GrahamCourtney Kramer (Reed), Harrison Courtney (Britnee), Jordan Faust, BeaFaust Hardee (Noah) and Addison Faust, her two great-grandchildren, Watson Courtney and Frank Kramer, and a dear friend, Emma O’Sullivan.

The family would like to thank Gina O’Sullivan and the staff of Aiken Memory Care for their love and care for Eddie over the past several years.

A memorial service will be held at Johnston Methodist Church at 2 p.m.on Saturday, February 22, 2025. A visitation will follow in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Johnston Methodist Church, P.O. Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

