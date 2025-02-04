Mr. J. Olin Berry Receives Prestigious  Jefferson Award

Olin (in chair) and from left to right is Richard Okulski – Meteorologist-in-Charge (WFO

Columbia MIC), Hope Mizzell (SC State Climatologist), Leonard Vaughan – Senior Service

Hydrologist (WFO Columbia SSH). The award was presented to Olin on his 90 th birthday during

a family gathering in Elgin, S. C.

Thomas Jefferson – This award is to honor cooperative weather observers for unusual and outstanding achievements in the field of meteorological observations. It is the highest award the NWS presents to volunteer observers. The award is named for Thomas Jefferson, third president of the US. Jefferson made an almost unbroken series of weather observations from 1776 to 1816. No more than 5 Jefferson awards are given annually. This certificate is signed by the Secretary of Commerce and the Under Secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere. To be eligible for the Jefferson award, a candidate must have received the Holm award at least five years prior, and must still be performing her or his duties in an outstanding manner.

A Brief History of the Johnston, SC COOP Station

The original Johnston COOP station was established back in August of 1957, by Mr. Mark Boatwright. Observing duties passed to other notable residents including John Shealy, W.R. Pennington and Edmund Watson.

Mr. Berry relates the history of his tenure starting on May 17, 1980 after commenting to a County Extension Agent his interest in weather. That conversation resulted in a long and outstanding and lasting contribution to the agricultural industry as the NWS-supplied equipment was installed on his property. For the last 44 years, he has taken close to 16,000 daily weather observations. One of the unique measurements he does daily is of special interest to agriculture, soil temperatures. By measuring temperatures at 2 and 4-inch depths he adds extremely valuable information regarding planting and growing conditions. Additionally, ground temperature is very important to the NWS during the winter in evaluating whether snow will accumulate or melt.

Some notable milestones Olin has recorded over the last 44+ years:

Highest temperature: 111F on July 1st, 2007 and again on August 11th, 2012

.Lowest temperature: -2F on January 21st and 22nd, 1985.

Highest 24-hour rainfall: 5.36 inches on September 4th, 1984.

Highest 1-month rainfall: 13.51 inches in June, 2004.

Highest 24-hour snowfall: 9 inches in February 24th, 1989. That amount also was the snowiest month (February 1989) that he has recorded.

Notable Weather Events During Olin’s Observational Time:

1985 – Record Cold Wave for South Carolina, called the “Freeze of the Century”.

1989 – Hurricane Hugo

2007 – Record Drought Across South Carolina

2012 – Record Heat Wave June 29-July 2

Olin continues to keep the climate record for the Johnston area intact extending back to 1957, and his information is extremely important to our agricultural industry, a major contributor to the SC state economy. His weather observations are priceless, with his data used for climate and drought monitoring, water resource planning decisions and support for forecast operations. As a dedicated volunteer, his outstanding service and attention to detail has placed him among the very best in the nation, as witnessed by his selection for the 2023 NOAA Thomas Jefferson Award.

For more information, contact:

Leonard Vaughan

National Weather Service Forecast Office, Columbia SC

Leonard.Vaughan@noaa.gov 803-822-8133