Ollie Hall Obituary

Deacon Ollie Dwight Hall, affectionately known as “Dwight,” passed away peacefully on January 21, 2025, at the home of his daughter Tonya and son-in-law Ruben in Charlotte, NC. He was born on October 24, 1947, in Edgefield County, South Carolina, to the late Pollard Hall, Jr., and Margaret Hart Hall.

He was a 1965 graduate of W E Parker High School Edgefield, SC. A proud Vietnam veteran, Dwight served his country with honor and distinction. During his military service as a Communication Specialist, he earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Sharpshooter Badge. After returning home, he dedicated his life to public service in Edgefield County, working as a police officer, sheriff’s deputy, and bailiff.

He is survived by his wife, Emmie Bryant Hall; daughter Tonya Hall Johnson (Ruben); and two granddaughters, Endia Johnson and Krisette Johnson of Charlotte, NC. His sisters: Kathy H. Oliphant (Robert) of Johnston, SC; Mamie Jerry (Charlie) of Columbia, SC; Margaret Yvonne Foster (Pastor Richard) of La Plata, Maryland; and Sandra Sutton of Johnston, SC; Sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A celebration of Dwight’s life will be held at noon on February 1, 2025, at Rosa Spring Baptist Church in Johnston, South Carolina. Burial will be at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors.

Butler & Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC is assisting the Hall Family.

