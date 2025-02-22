Robert C. Neal- Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

Robert Clay Neal 82, of Edgefield, SC husband of Helen Barnes Neal entered into rest on February 15, 2025.

Robert was a native of Haywood, NC and the son of the late Samuel Clay and Fay Marshal Neal. He was a retired self-employed building contractor.

Survivors include three children, Schondria Yvonne (Doug) Highman, Joseph “Joe Bob” (Diane) Neal, and Thomas “Tommy” Clay (Tina) Neal; one sister, Margaret Holcombe; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. He was predeceased by one daughter, Naomi Denise Neal and two sisters, Wanda Loudermilk and JoAnn Wells.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday February 22, 2025, at Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church, with David Lyda officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

