Thomas Bryant- Edgefield, SC

Thomas Russell Bryant, Sr., 71 of Edgefield entered into rest on February 17, 2025.

Thomas was born in Edgefield, SC as the son of the late Maggie and Thomas Bryant. Thomas was a retired machine operator at Tranter in Edgefield. He had a special love for his pets Diego and Jinx. He was of the Christian faith.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife Rosario Flores Bryant, sons Rusty Bryant (Jessica), Jesse Bryant, daughter Rita Bryant, sister Lois Murrell (Bill), grandson Noah Davis.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, February 21, 2025, at Eastview Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. The family will be at the home of Rusty and Jessica Bryant on Apple Lane, Edgefield.