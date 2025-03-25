After 36 years, Mr. McKinney directs his final fine arts festival.

District, Fine Arts Programs Pay Tribute to Steve McKinney

Looking into a crowd filled with many former students, then turning to current students standing on

raised stands, Steven McKinney poured out his heart before directing his last grand finale of the fine arts

festival he created.



Thirty-six years ago, McKinney, who is retiring at the end of the school year, dreamed of an annual

showcase for all of the Edgefield County School District’s (ECSD) fine arts programs. On Thursday (3/20), he said goodbye as the festival’s director.



“I will always, no matter where you are or where you’ll be, I will always be by your side and I hope in

your heart because you will always be in my heart,” McKinney said just prior to the finale.



The 36th Annual ECSD Fine Arts Festival was another huge evening for the fine arts in Edgefield County,

and an emotional farewell to McKinney. In addition to the tearful finale, a song chosen by McKinney and

entitled “By Your Side and in Your Heart” the evening also featured a special performance of the song

“For Good” by a group of his former students, three of whom are current ECSD fine arts educators.

McKinney and his wife, Brenda, were also presented with a rocking bench by members of the ECSD Fine

Arts Festival Committee.



The popular annual event, now hosted by Strom Thurmond High School (STHS), featured student

performers and visual artists from Johnston Elementary, Douglas Elementary, Merriwether Elementary,

W.E. Parker Elementary, Merriwether Middle, Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton (J-E-T) Middle and our STHS

Rebels.



The program was directed for the final time by STHS Music Teacher, Steven McKinney.

Our school district’s music teachers and art teachers always put together an outstanding event. These

talented individuals include:



ECSD MUSIC TEACHERS – Laura Herring (Douglas Elementary), Clare Henry (Merriwether Elementary),

Amanda Fulmer (Johnston Elementary), Kayleigh Riser (W.E. Parker Elementary), Matt Herring

(Merriwether Middle), Imelda Shoffner and Keyson Whiteside (J-E-T Middle) and Steven McKinney

(Strom Thurmond High School).



ECSD ART TEACHERS – Avis Tuttle Jordan (JET Middle School), Olivia Paradis (Merriwether Middle),

Michael Keltz (Merriwether Elementary) April Arthur (Johnston Elementary) Michele Wilson (Douglas

Elementary), Suzanne Boswell (W.E. Parker Elementary) and Travis Selman (Strom Thurmond High).



Strom Thurmond High School Director of Bands, Stacy Coker, and the STHS Jazz Band performed duringnperformance transitions. During the performing arts program, a visual arts showcase was displayed.

Courtesy of ECSD Pubic Information