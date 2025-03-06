DISTRICT BUS DRIVER RUFUS HILLARY SHARES JOY WHILE SERVING STUDENTS, ENSURING SAFETY

Courtesy of ECSD Pubic Information

The day has been cloudy, overcast and rainy. It’s been downright dreary. That is until Rufus Hillary arrives replete in a flawless green Masters Tournament jacket and crisp white Masters hat that appears never to have seen a stain. Then he smiles and the clouds seem to dissolve into springtime. Everything around him is green and bright. It’s just what Hillary brings to his bus route every day.

Pure JOY.

“I love what I do, and I pray a lot,” Hillary jokes during a break between his morning and afternoon bus routes. “The kids can try you sometimes, you know, but they’re good kids.”

Why does he do it? It’s a simple answer. He drives because his students and their families need him.

“I do it because these kids need to get to school, and they need to get home again,” Hillary says. “The parents may not be able to get them to school and pick them up and they need someone to get them to school and back home safely.”

Success as a school bus driver is not given, but earned, and Rufus Hillary’s can be traced directly to a steadfast dedication to his students and a high-level of professionalism, with a bit of humor and sartorial panache tossed in for good measure.

“There are two things I know for certain everyday – Rufus Hillary will be at work, and he will be on time,” says Edgefield County School District Transportation Supervisor, Tanja Bryan. “He is always willing to give a helping hand, whether that’s driving an extra route or on a field trip. He’s going to do whatever he can to help out. He’s also ajokester and he definitely keeps us laughing. He cleans up well, too. You should see some of those suits he wears to our events. He’s sharp!”

The National Association of Pupil Transportation (NAPT) has named the month of February “Love the Bus “ month, while the S.C.Department of Pupil Transportation has named February 10-14 as “School Bus Driver Appreciation Week”.

“I love the job, and I do it with a smile on my face,” Hillary says. “My favorite part of the day is when I’ve gotten all the kids home safely. I get home and then I thank the Lord.”

When asked how much longer he might continue to drive, Hillary says he’s nowhere near done.

“I’m still a young man so I will drive until I get tired,” he laughs.

Fortunately, that won’t be anytime soon, as there isn’t an ounce of fatigue to be found anywhere near Rufus Hillary.

Are you interested in serving as a school bus driver with the Edgefield County School District? Please contact the ECSD TransportationOffice by phone at (803) 275-1776 or stop by and pick up an application. Anyone interested in serving as a bus driver may alsoemail transportation supervisor, Tanja Bryan, attbryan@edgefield.k12.sc.us.