EDGEFIELD COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION APPROVES EXPERIENCED EDUCATIONAL LEADERKRISTIN RISHER AS PRINCIPAL OF STROM THURMOND HIGH SCHOOL FOR 2025-2026 SCHOOLYEAR

Johnston, SC – Kristin Risher began her career in education as a music teacher and marching band director who strived to equip her students with the knowledge and skills to perform with precision and excellence. Nearly two decades later, she continues to hit those same notes, only now with students, teachers, and parents as a school administrator.



Members of the Edgefield County Board of Education approved Risher’s appointment as principal of Strom Thurmond High School for the 2025-26 school year during Tuesday evening’s regularly scheduled March meeting. She currentlybserves as principal of Paul Knox Middle School in North Augusta, S.C.



Strom Thurmond High School Principal Fran Altringer has announced her retirement following the 2024-25 school year.



Risher spent the formative years of her educational career at Silver Bluff High School and says similarities between the schools and communities presented her with a uniquely attractive professional opportunity.

“I’m really excited to have this opportunity because it really aligns with everything I love about school and education,” stated Risher. “It’s almost like coming home for me because Strom Thurmond reminds me of my time at Silver Bluff. They are similar communities and small, rural schools where it feels like a family and everyone knows each other, and to me that is what school, and community is all about.”



Her educational background includes a Master of Education in Education Leadership from Georgia Regents University and a Bachelor of Music Education degree from the University of South Carolina. She also served as an assistant principal and interim principal at North Augusta High School (2018 to 2023). Her honors and awards include being named Advocate ofThe Year by the Palmetto State School Counselor Association (2024), being a multiple-year Assistant Principal of the Year Nominee (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024), and a Teacher of the Year (2016). Risher says before the position at Strom Thurmond High School for the 2025-26 school year had opened, she and her husband, Shawn, began looking for property in Edgefield County, fulfilling a longtime goal for their family.’



“My husband is originally from Edgefield County, and we’ve talked for a long time about buying some land and him going back home,” commented Risher. “We’ve talked about how awesome serving as principal at Strom Thurmond High School would be and I’m just thrilled and excited to have this opportunity.”



She says she’s also been blessed to serve as principal at Paul Knox Middle School, which will only strengthen her connection with the teams at Merriwether Middle School and Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton (J-E-T) Middle School.

“It’s been a good learning curve for me, professionally, and I’m glad I’ve been able to see and experience both sides of secondary education,” stated Risher. “It’s important that I’m able to understand where students at the high school are coming from, how that translates to the high school. This experience as a middle school principal will serve me well.”



When asked what she enjoys most about serving as a principal, Risher says everything goes back to why she decided to move into school administration in the first place, in having an even greater opportunity to help others.



“I enjoy removing barriers for teachers and staff so they can go and do what it is they do best,” commented Risher. “I can do the same thing for students and help ensure they have the resources they need to be successful. I get to make sure all those things align together, and that’s what I love most about being a principal.”



“I’m really excited because I’ve been on the outside looking in (at Strom Thurmond), whenever I attended an event or football game, and now I get to come in and be a part of it,” she added. “I think it’s going to be a nice breath of fresh air.”