J-E-T MIDDLE SCHOOL EAGLES CONTINUE SUPPORT OF NORTH CAROLINA COMMUNITIESFOLLOWING HURRICANE HELENE; FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES DONATE OVER 400 CANNEDGOODS

Johnston, SC – Earlier during the 2024-25 school year the Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School (J-E-T) family collected over 200 winter coats which were donated to schools in North Carolina whose families are still recovering from the Hurricane Helene disaster. That support continued this month with a donation of over 400 canned goods on the part of the school’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and local community partner organizations.



The canned goods drive had a quick turnaround to meet a special delivery planned for North Carolina on February 7, 2025, but J-E-T Middle School FCA teacher sponsor, Coach Victor Love, said the students responded in a big way.



“We joined together with First Baptist Church of Edgefield and a food drive they were holding because the two biggest needs in that area of North Carolina were roofing and food,” stated Coach Love. “I felt like that was a great opportunity for our FCA students to be able to make a real difference in the world. We held a meeting, and these young students took it upon themselves to make a difference in the lives of other people. We wanted to be a part of this cause.”



“I am so proud of these students,” Love added. “They did this out of the love of their hearts. In our meeting we talked about the characteristics of being a Christian and one of those things is service to other people. As a Christian, part of our purpose is to care for others, and they answered that call.”