Larry Miller

MODOC – William L. Miller Sr., 69, husband of Rose Bailey Miller of Modoc, SC entered into rest

on March 5, 2025.

Larry was born in Augusta, Ga. as the son of the late Sara and Landrum Miller. He was a

talented carpenter for 42 years, and a member of Red Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Larry is survived by Rose his loving wife of 46 years, sons William “Will” Lawrence Miller Jr.,

Christopher “Chris” Noah Miller, brother Tommy Miller (Pam.) He is predeceased by his son

Andrew “Drew” Bailey Miller.

The family received friends from 12:30-1:30pm, Saturday, March 8, in the fellowship hall of

Red Oak Grove Baptist Church. A graveside service followed at 2:00pm at the church cemetery,

174 Red Oak Grove Rd. Modoc, SC. Pallbearers were his nephews.