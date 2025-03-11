Mary Ann DeSiders- Johnston, SC

Mary Ann Quarles DeSiders, 75, wife of the late Bill DeSiders of Johnston, SC entered into rest

on March 5, 2025, while being surrounded by her loved ones at her home.

Mary Ann was born in Edgefield, SC as the daughter of the late Allie and Eras Quarles. Mary

Ann retired after 27 years of teaching for the Aiken County School District. After retirement She

opened Ridge Antiques and Dry goods Mary Ann was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Mary Ann is survived by her six daughters Misty Boyce (Hugh), Angela Wilkins, Lori Stallings,

Terry George (Bobby), JoAnn Lingle (Allen), Collen Kailiainen (Rick) and many grandchildren,

great grandchildren & great-great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her sister

Eleanor Quarles Bell, brothers Oren Quarles Jr., Melvin Quarles, Ellis Quarles and Thomas

Quarles.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am, Monday, March 10, 2025, at Ebenezer Baptist

Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. The

family asks that in lieu of flowers you may send memorials to Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.