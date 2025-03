Connect on Linked in

Front l to r: Olyvia Wall, Brooklyn Proctor, Madeleine DeLoach, Taylor Hill

Row 2 Asst. Coach LeeAnne Hill, Brianna McNeill, Savannah McNeill, Liz Parks, Lillie Slocum, Charlotte Bailey, Katherine Trotter, Mary Blanche Stark, Hailey Holmes, Head Coach Kristina Graves.

Friday, February 21, Wardlaw Academy Varsity Girls played Curtis Baptist for the SCISA State Championship. After a hard fought game, they lost 38-56.

Madeleine DeLoach and Taylor Hill were chosen for the All State Team.