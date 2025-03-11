STROM THURMOND HIGH SCHOOL MOCK TRIAL TEAM WINS SECOND CONSECUTIVE STATECHAMPIONSHIP FOR STATE RECORD 11 TH TITLE, ADVANCES TO NATIONAL FINALS IN ARIZO

Pictured, from left to right, are STHS Mock Trial Teacher Coach Thomas Behr, team members Michaela Owen, Reece Lowe, Evan Williams, Dennis Fraser, Toney Robinson, Autumn Wingard, Mina Allen, Julianne Harper, Raina Barrs, Joseph Greene, Olivia O’Gorman, Carter Massey, Lilly Smith, Adelaide Zelmer and STHS Mock Trial Attorney Coach Blair Massey.

Columbia, SC – Following two days of hard-fought courtroom competition, the Strom Thurmond High School Mock Trial Team captured its state record 11th championship on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Richland County Judicial Center.



The win earns the Rebels back-to-back state titles for the first time since the 2019 and 2020 competition seasons and a return trip to the National High School Mock Trial Finals being held this year in Phoenix, Arizona, May 8-11.



This year’s team members include Michaela Owen, Reece Lowe, Evan Williams, Dennis Fraser, Toney Robinson, Autumn Wingard, Mina Allen, Julianne Harper, Raina Barrs, Joseph Greene, Olivia O’Gorman, Carter Massey, Lilly Smith and Adelaide Zelmer. Team coaches include teacher coach Thomas Behr and attorney coach Blair Massey.



Evan Williams and Toney Robinson earned Most Effective Attorney and Most Effective Witness honors, respectively, during the state championship rounds Saturday afternoon.



The High School Mock Trial (HSMT) Program is a hands-on exercise in learning about due process. It is most often conducted as an extracurricular school activity.



According to the South Carolina Bar Association, which organizes and leads HSMT, the goal of the program is to educate students regarding the American judicial system and the mechanics of litigation. Through participation in the Mock Trial program, students increase basic skills such as listening, speaking, writing, reading, critical thinking and problem analysis.



Each participating school enters a team sponsored by a teacher volunteer that is composed of between seven and 18 students. Teams try each year’s fictitious case against other teams at regional competitions in February. The top 12 teams then compete at the state championship in March. Finally, the South Carolina Bar High School Mock Trial champion represents South Carolina at the National High School Mock Trial Championship, Inc.



The Rebels have now earned the title of South Carolina Mock Trial State Champions in 2025, 2024, 2022, 2020, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2012, 1987, 1985 and 1984. Strom Thurmond High School was the South Carolina state runner-up in 2014 and 2011.



Strom Thurmond Mock Trial advanced to this school year’s state competition by placing first at the Lexington Region Mock Trial competition.