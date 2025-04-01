BOARD OF EDUCATION APPROVES AWARD-WINNING ADMINISTRATOR PATRICK NEWSOME AS PRINCIPAL OF JOHNSTON-EDGEFIELD-TRENTON MIDDLE SCHOOL FOR THE 2025-26 SCHOOL YEAR

Patrick Newsome

Johnston, SC – From the earliest moments of his career in education, Patrick Newsome knew he had a passion for teaching middle school students and helping them navigate the myriad challenges they face. He spent nine years as a middle school math teacher, including being named as a district-level teacher of the year, before moving into school administration.

Members of the Edgefield County Board of Education approved Newsome’s appointment as principal of Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton (J-E-T) Middle School for the 2025-26 school year during Thursday evening’s special-called meeting. He currently serves as the assistant principal at Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School in Monetta, S.C.

J-E-T Middle School Principal Debbie Courtney has announced her retirement following the 2024-25 school year.

“It’s a pivotal time when students are just discovering who they are and where their place is in the world,” stated Newsome of middle-level students. “It’s an opportunity to shape their character, mindset, and future. Middle school has always been my wheelhouse, and I’ve missed it since I left.”

Newsome says he’s excited to have the opportunity to serve the J-E-T Middle School family and community.

“There is already a very solid group of people at J-E-T and so much pride in the school’s community and being able to join that I just want to continue to make it a place where the people in Johnston, Edgefield, and Trenton can continue to be proud to send their children,” commented Newsome.

His educational background includes a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership from Western Governors University, a Master of Education degree in Curriculum & Instruction from Augusta University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from the University of South Carolina Aiken.

Newsome also served as an assistant principal at Warrenville Elementary School. His honors and awards include being named district-level Assistant Principal of the Year (2022-2023), district-level Teacher of the Year (2017-2018) and school-level Teacher of the Year (2017-2018).

He says his time as an elementary-level administrator has allowed him to grow as an educator and building leader.

“I’ve grown in my knowledge of literacy, which, as a math teacher, was something I really wanted to focus on as well as the MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) process which I think is a powerful piece of the puzzle in student achievement,” stated Newsome. “Focusing on those interventions to help get students where they need to be is something that has really shaped my thought process as those students move forward to the middle and high school levels.”

“I’ve been a part of laying the foundation at the elementary level, and now having the opportunity to lead students toward their future in high school and seeing who they become as young men and women is something I truly cherish,” he added. “It was a no-brainer to pursue a place like Edgefield County and J-E-T Middle, not only because of my love for middle school but also my knowledge gained at the elementary level for what students learn before they get to middle school.”

He and his wife, Kristi, have three children Nick, Carlie, and Tyler.

Newsome remains undaunted by challenges to public education as he says the positives always outweigh the negatives.

“It’s so easy to find negativity if you’re looking for it, but it’s also really easy to find the positive things happening,” commented Newsome. “I see it daily in my work at Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary and I think about all of the amazing things already happening at J-E-T Middle. You have an award-winning mock trial team there and a very strong art program there and throughout the entire school district.”

For Patrick Newsome, like many educators, everything goes back to the source of their inspiration – helping students learn and achieve as they grow into the best possible versions of themselves.

“When I think about the fulfillment of this work, I think about those kids I’ve taught in middle school who I see in the community and they’ve made it and are doing well and they have a family and that feeling you get, I just don’t know another profession that’s like that,” he says. “It’s hard work, but our work is so important and when you know the impact you’re having is lasting you can’t put a price on that. I am just over the moon excited for this opportunity.”