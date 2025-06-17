ONE HUNDRED FIFTY ONE STROM THURMOND HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS RECEIVE THEIR HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMAS DURING SIXTY-FOURTH ANNUAL COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY AT STHS STADIUM

Faith Johnson receives diploma from Supt. O’Gorman

Johnston, SC – The speeches at Strom Thurmond High School Stadium have been delivered, the tassels turned, and caps tossed as the 151 members of the Strom Thurmond High School (STHS) graduating Class of 2025 reached a huge milestone in their lives in transitioning on Friday, May 30, 2025, from high school students to graduates. Walking alongside them were four of their beloved classmates who were awarded their special education completion credentials.

Friday’s commencement ceremony began under cloudy skies accompanied by a stiff breeze and ended in full sunshine before a jubilant crowd of family members and friends.

Members of the Class of 2025 received a total of $5,721,665 in scholarship offers from colleges and universities and more than a quarter of this year’s graduates qualified as Honor Graduates.

Strom Thurmond High Valedictorian Presslie Stevens

The STHS Class of 2025 was led by Valedictorian, Presslie Stevens, and Salutatorian, MaKayla Addy. Presslie and MaKayla will both attend the University of South Carolina (Columbia) in the fall and plan to major in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Public Health, respectively. Presslie and MaKayla were tremendous contributors to and performed with excellence in the Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center’s Health Science Program.

Honor graduates of the Class of 2025 included MaKayla Ariana Venteria Addy, Mongkonchai Aemphob, Aaliyah Kianna Nasha Alarcon, Mina Corinne Allen, Jimmy Lee Bates, Lauren Holmes Bates, Landon William Bayorek, Riley Addison Brightharp, Anna Katherine Brucker, Bryston Dennard Bryant, Hartley Morgan Byrd, Ashley Winter Nicole Cates, Jada Amani Collier, Reagan Caroline Clark, Jonathan Tyler Dean, Mirakil Tyiesha Dublin, Olivia Taylor Grant, Daley Brandon Hitt, Faith Israel Johnson, Coleman Trent Kelly, Carrington Olivia Knotts, Vincent Li, Taylor Makenzie Long, Reece Clark Lowe, Maleek Omar McCall, Emily Ann McKie, Sara Elizabeth McKie, Carson Conner Mims, Hannah Ailis Mims, Tucker Edward Mims, Laura Nolasco-Gonzalez, Edhit Paz, Ryan Leigh Raines, Sunasia Andrea Saxon, Emma Lianne Smith, Addison Presslie Stevens, Herlinda Bernice Veracruz Hernandez, Jenasys Aminee Washington, Azaria Sacora Williams, and Harmony Mackenzye Williams-Talbert.

Alpha Awards were presented by Edgefield County Board of Education chairperson Mrs. Blair Massey to the three STHS graduates with the highest scores on the SAT. Alpha Awards were awarded to graduates MaKayla Addy, Landon Bayorek, and Presslie Stevens. Strom Thurmond Scholarships, provided each year for STHS graduates of distinction as established by legendary former U.S. Senator and Edgefield County School District (ECSD) educator, Strom Thurmond, were presented by STHS Assistant Principal Mrs. Mary Bates to graduates Faith Johnson, Reece Lowe and Hannah Mims.

Salutatorian Makayla Addy



Graduates MaKayla Addy and Carrington Knotts were also honored for their tremendous academic achievements of also earning their Associate in Arts degrees from Piedmont Technical College.

Two members of the Class of 2025 have chosen military service after high school. They include graduates Litzy Ramirez-Jimenez (U.S. Navy) and Randy Satterwhite (U.S. Navy).

Strom Thurmond High School Student Body President, Leland Reynolds, welcomed guests to the commencement. He also honored the longtime career and memory of Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center teacher, Michelle Smith, who passed away late in the school year. A moment of silence was held for Mrs. Smith, who was remembered for her tremendous kindness, a spirit of gratitude and service, and a passion for all of her students.

Opening remarks were provided by honor graduate Vincent Li, prior to the welcoming of distinguished guests by ECSD Superintendent, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman.

Strom Thurmond High School Principal, Mrs. Fran Altringer, offered her congratulations to the Class of 2025 and recognized STHS faculty members for their tremendous contributions to the success of the graduates. Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center Director, Dr. Alan Gray, also recognized the outstanding contributions of STCTC faculty members.

Strom Thurmond Graduate Tyler Dean

Additional members of the Class of 2025 included the following graduates:

Daniel Alonzo Reyna, Demond Antonio Anderson, Gabryell Ideh Bailey, Damien Michael Bazen, Jaycob Sterling Bearden, Jared Smith Bedenbaugh, Camryn Tyric Blacks, La’Darius Kamarion Bolden, Harmony Grace Brown, Trinity Layne Bruenning, Julissa Maria Burton, Charish Hope Butler, Porter James Carroway, Ethan Patrick Chapman Jordan Malik Chinn, Will Manson Clark*, Kaden Grant Clemson, Christopher Landon Cockrell, Edward Gage Cockrell, Braeden James “Moose” Coleman*, Skylar McKenzie Corley, Jayden Deondre Dais, David Delgado Vazquez*, Kottn Dalton Dukes, Michael Loris Egan, Braxton Tanner English, Anderson Jose Escalante Preza, Tamara Lee Finley, Samantha Annette Fleming, Shamarion Jareyi Freeman, Jennifer Alexandra Fuentes Murillo, Serenity Alexis Gilchrist, Sarah Elizabeth Glanton, Alex Manuel Godinez Ordonez, Julius Armon Hardy, Cherish Clarlynn-Lyric Harris, Christian LaMarcus Herrin, Landon Jackson Horton, Joeb Phillip Hutto, Destiny Janiya Corrine Jackson, Payton Samaria Jackson, Tralaysia Latrelle James, Robert Lee Jennings III, Kathryn Savannah Jinks, Kiarah Louise Monae’ Johnson, A’Breonna, Lashay Amira Jones, Amiah Nicole Jones, Cherrish Layla Reania Jones, Kenya Brianna Jones, Jericka Mary Burnadette Jones-Mason, Jaylanese Ketcham, Treasure Lil’Star Key, Gabriela Liesl Kinzli, Evan Aleah Lee, Ja’Quavious Zamarion Lee, Lewis Alexander Lee Jr., Brianna Kinsley Lewis, Heidi Naomi Lucas-Perez, Antavius Tai’Shun Martin, Jesse Malcom Mathis, Micheal Brayden McAllister, John Louis McGee Jr., Nilaya Inez McKie, Ny’Asia Taliyah McKinney, Jesus Ronaldo Mejia Sanchez, Amy Abigahil Mejia*, Ja’Kyra Nicole Merriweather, Joshua Trenton Merriweather, Alexius Teshan Moore, Alan Joel Mote Estrada, Rylan James Muns, Shelby Nicole Murrell, Josiah Devine Faith Nicholson, Piper Autumn Parkman, Caden Riley Patterson, Khristopher Leroy Patterson, Shanahce Abreeya Patterson, Rachel Elizabeth Petty, Tyra Nicole Pickens, Eli Hampton Quarles, Litzy Jarely Ramirez-Jimenez, Makenna Grace Rauton, Christopher Terron Reed, Leland Randolph Reynolds, Zairien Jemonte Richardson, Braylin Elizabeth Riordan, Eric Sebastian Rivera Cardenas, Wyatt Scott Roberson, Alyissia Dezorae Rogers, Niya Elizabeth Marie Roldan, Dekaveon Tijuan Rouse, Javan Jeremiah Salley, Lizeth Guadalupe Salvador Diaz, Randy O’Bryant Satterwhite Jr., Ja’Dhan Jovan Sewell, Mary Elizabeth Sherry, Jayden Amaurie Smith, Nytavious Lamar Smith, Bephira Aria Eris Soto, Camren Bella Stark, Khyia Imani Surry, Addison Gayle Temples, Griffin James Thompson, Caleb Zedekiah Thornton, Tifanny Nohemy Urbina-Tabora, Samuel Ricardo Villamil Espinosa, Dayana Guadalupe Villegas Velazquez, Crooze Lavance Watkins Jr., Spencer Blake Whisnant, Joann Mari Wilhite, James David Willis Jr., Matthew Blake Wilson, Datron Jeremiah Wise, Trinity Marie Wood, and Donte Quintavies Wyatt-Jones.

Junior Marshals for the ceremony included Raina Barrs, Carli Burden, Linsey Corley, Estefani Cortez, Mary Grace Fallaw, Kaylee Hallman, Christian Haskins, Sophie Simpkins, Leigh Anne Strock, Ginna Wates, Evan Williams, and Sara Willis. Raina Barrs and Evan Williams served as Head Marshals.

Strom Thurmond High School Senior Class President, Hannah Mims, led the turning of the tassels, and honor graduate Reagan Clark delivered the closing remarks.

The National Anthem was performed by graduating senior Ashley Cates, and the Strom Thurmond High School alma mater were performed by Mr. Steven McKinney. The commencement ceremony was also directed and produced by Mr. McKinney for the final time as he is retiring this year.

The Class of 2025 graduation livestream was filmed and produced by members of the Edgefield County School District’s Technology Department.

Strom Thurmond High School Stadium was prepared and set up for graduation by members of the ECSD Facilities and Maintenance Department. These dedicated employees also arrived before dawn the day of graduation to dry seats for graduates and guests following tremendous rainfall the previous day and evening.

(Awarded Special Education Credential*)