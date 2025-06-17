Sandra Grandy-Trenton

Sandra Huiet Grandy, 75, the wife of Tommy Grandy of Trenton, SC entered into rest on June 11, 2025.

Sandra was born in Augusta, GA as the daughter of the late Jean and Fritz Huiet. Sandra worked as a dedicated clerk and treasurer for The Town of Trenton for forty-four years. She was a faithful member of Edgefield Methodist Church.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband of fifty-five years Tommy, daughters Sheri Rupp (Michael), Kelli Rhodes (Jason), three grandchildren Corey Cooper (Summer), Thomas and Alissa Claire Rhodes, two sisters Connie Harling (Jim), Beverly Burch (Bill), two brothers Wally Huiet (Susan) and Fred Huiet. She is also survived and loved by many nieces, nephews and many great nieces and great nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Edgefield Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to the church at PO Box 25, Edgefield, SC 29824.