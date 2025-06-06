Timothy D. Sanders, Edgefield

Timothy Dwayne Sanders, 61 husband of Karen Baxley Sanders of Edgefield, entered peacefully into rest on June 5, 2025.

Timothy was born in Aiken, SC as the son of Arlene Boyd Love and the late Terry S. Sanders. He was a beloved and devoted pastor at Peace Haven Baptist Church. Which lead him to be able to share bible study in the jails and prisons in the area. Tim retired from Kimberly Clark as a paper maker.

He was known for having many loves in his life: his horses, fun times fishing, hunting, horseback riding, traveling and spending time with his family. Although, his greatest love would be his wife Karen whom he cherished every day they were given together. He loved spending time with his granddaughters and spent a great deal of quality time riding horses with them. He was so very proud of his grand girls, and they took all the things he taught them to care for the horses and served him proudly during his illness by lovingly taking over his daily chores with the care of the horses just as he taught them.

Tim is survived by his loving wife Karen, son Jonathan Sanders (Katherine), daughter Brittany Carter (Devon), granddaughters Harlie and Baylie Carter, Mother Arlene Love (Tony), sister LaDonna Heise. Predeceased by his son Tyler Sanders and father Terry Sanders.

A visitation will be held from 4:00pm-6:00pm on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC. Services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, June 9, 2025, at Peace Haven Baptist Church, 3181 MartintownRd. Edgefield, SC with burial in the church cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com. Memorials may be made to Peace Haven Baptist Church, 210 N. Martintown Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824.