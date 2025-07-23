Brenda Jo Clark Johnston, SC

Brenda Jo Clark, 79 of Johnston, SC entered into rest on July 17, 2025.

Brenda was born in Columbia, SC as the daughter of the late Winnie Mae and Joe

Cark. Brenda attended Winthrop College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree,

continuing her education at Clemson University where she earned her master’s degree.

Clemson always stayed a part of her life, and she would attend many football games

and remained an avid Clemson fan. She was a retired schoolteacher and taught the

third grade for thirty-three years at Greenbriar Elementary in Greenville, SC. Her

students were very special to her, and she was blessed to be able to keep up with many

of them for years after. Brenda was a member of Philippi Baptist Church.

Brenda is survived by her brother Robert Denny Clark (Bridget), nieces Mandy Lowe

(Heyl), Carrie Clark, great nephew Reece Lowe, and great niece Meredith Lowe.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Philippi Baptist

Church, 122 Steeple Rd. Johnston, SC 29832. The family will receive friends after the

service in the fellowship hall.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston

Chapel. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com. Memorials

may be made to Philippi Baptist Church, c/o Mark Fallaw, 203 Pine Knoll Lane,

Edgefield, SC 29824 or to the charity of one’s