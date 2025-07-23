Brenda Jo Clark Johnston, SC

Brenda Jo Clark, 79 of Johnston, SC entered into rest on July 17, 2025.
Brenda was born in Columbia, SC as the daughter of the late Winnie Mae and Joe
Cark. Brenda attended Winthrop College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree,
continuing her education at Clemson University where she earned her master’s degree.
Clemson always stayed a part of her life, and she would attend many football games
and remained an avid Clemson fan. She was a retired schoolteacher and taught the
third grade for thirty-three years at Greenbriar Elementary in Greenville, SC. Her
students were very special to her, and she was blessed to be able to keep up with many
of them for years after. Brenda was a member of Philippi Baptist Church.
Brenda is survived by her brother Robert Denny Clark (Bridget), nieces Mandy Lowe
(Heyl), Carrie Clark, great nephew Reece Lowe, and great niece Meredith Lowe.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Philippi Baptist
Church, 122 Steeple Rd. Johnston, SC 29832. The family will receive friends after the
service in the fellowship hall.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston
Chapel. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com. Memorials
may be made to Philippi Baptist Church, c/o Mark Fallaw, 203 Pine Knoll Lane,
Edgefield, SC 29824 or to the charity of one’s
