Jimmy Barfield-Sumter, SC

July 16, 2025

Sumter, SC

James H. “Jimmy” Barfield, 69, husband of Wendy Coward Barfield, died Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.

Born December 30, 1955, in Dillon, he was a son of the late Daniel Harold Barfield and the late Shirley Grace Gregory Winn. Mr. Barfield worked with the Sumter County Assessor’s Office for more than forty years, having served as the Sumter County Assessor since 2013. Mr. Barfield enjoyed anything to do with sports. He especially loved playing softball and golf. If there was a local sporting event going on he and Wendy could be found supporting the “Home” team. That was primarily his South Carolina Gamecocks, but also included Wilson Hall, Laurence Manning, Sumter High School, East Clarendon or their favorite travel ball teams.

Survivors in addition to his wife of nearly thirty-three years include one brother, Greg Barfield of Greenwood; one sister, Lisa Barfield of Greenville; a stepbrother, Jimmy Winn (Lisa) of Eddgefield; a stepsister, Debbie Lancaster (Tommy) of Columbia; a special cousin, Susan Polk (Chris) of Graniteville; two sisters-in-law, Sheila Wasson (Eddie) and Robin Beasley both of Sumter; an uncle, Larry Gregory of Saluda; and aunt, Peggy Gregory of Greenwood; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jack Winn.

A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the home of his sister-in-law, 2097 Winterberry Road, Sumter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Sumter County Gamecock Club, PO Box 3710, Sumter, SC 29151, or to Saving Sumter’s Strays, 1230 Winkles Rd, Sumter, SC 29153.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.