SCDNR to conduct courtesy boat inspections during July Fourth weekend Friday, Saturday and Sundaywe

In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Fourth of July weekend, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings around the state.



The July Fourth weekend is one of the busiest boating times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways and officers want to do everything possible to keep everyone’s weekend fun and safe.SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.



SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water. The boating inspections will be conducted Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 4-6.To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cell phone.



For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses, or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR boating safety office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit http://www.dnr.sc.gov/education/boated.html.



July Fourth weekend boat inspection locations (all inspections are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.):



Friday, July 4:

Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen

Pickens County: Twin Lakes

Fairfield County: Molly Creek

Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam

Horry County: Bass Pro Shop

Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing, ICW

Beaufort County: Battery Creek Boat Landing



Saturday, July 5:

Anderson County: River Fork Landing, Lake Hartwell

Oconee County: South Cove, Lake Keowee

Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove, Lake Wateree

Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion

Berkeley County: Hatchery Landing

Charleston County: Remley’s Point

Charleston County: Buck Hall



Sunday, July 6:

McCormick County: Scott’s Ferry, Lake Thurmond

Greenwood County: Hwy. 72 Landing

Oconee County: Seneca Creek, Lake Hartwell

York County: Ebenezer Park

Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam

Beaufort County: Lemon Island Boat Ramp

Charleston County: Limehouse Landing

Georgetown County: Carroll Campbell Boat Ramp