SCDNR to conduct courtesy boat inspections during July Fourth weekend Friday, Saturday and Sundaywe

By on No Comment

SCDNR to conduct courtesy boat inspections during July Fourth weekend Friday, Saturday and Sundaywe

 In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Fourth of July weekend, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings around the state.

The July Fourth weekend is one of the busiest boating times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways and officers want to do everything possible to keep everyone’s weekend fun and safe.SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water. The boating inspections will be conducted Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 4-6.To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cell phone.

For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses, or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR boating safety office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit http://www.dnr.sc.gov/education/boated.html.

July Fourth weekend boat inspection locations (all inspections are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.):

Friday, July 4:
Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen
Pickens County: Twin Lakes
Fairfield County: Molly Creek
Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam
Horry County: Bass Pro Shop
Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing, ICW
Beaufort County: Battery Creek Boat Landing

Saturday, July 5:
Anderson County:  River Fork Landing, Lake Hartwell
Oconee County: South Cove, Lake Keowee
Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove, Lake Wateree
Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion
Berkeley County: Hatchery Landing
Charleston County: Remley’s Point
Charleston County: Buck Hall

Sunday, July 6:
McCormick County: Scott’s Ferry, Lake Thurmond
Greenwood County: Hwy. 72 Landing
Oconee County: Seneca Creek, Lake Hartwell
York County: Ebenezer Park
Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam
Beaufort County: Lemon Island Boat Ramp
Charleston County: Limehouse Landing
Georgetown County: Carroll Campbell Boat Ramp

SCDNR to conduct courtesy boat inspections during July Fourth weekend Friday, Saturday and Sundaywe added by on
View all posts by admin →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.