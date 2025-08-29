Joe B. Raines Jr.-Edgefield, SC

Joe B. Raines Jr., 87 husband of Linda Langley Raines of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on August 8, 2025.

Joe was born in Augusta, Ga as the son of the late Aileen and Joseph B. Raines Sr. He was a proud graduate of Johnston High School Class of 1955 and a member of Providence Baptist Church. Joe was the retired General Manager of S.C. Regional Housing Authority.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Linda, children Lisa Schultz (George), Tim Mobley (Michelle), Ginny Wall (Richard), Bobby Raines (Rachel), nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Joe is also survived by his sister Sara Hart.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, August 11, 2025, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service.

Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church-stained glass fund, 1701 Hwy 191 Johnston, SC 29832. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.