Lynn Hadden passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 6, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones. Lynn was born July 21, 1953 in Augusta, GA. She resided in Edgefield County on Woodlawn Road her entire life.

Lynn retired from North Augusta Department of Public Safety after 29 years of service in the records department and dispatch. She was co-owner of Still Magnolias in Edgefield for 12 years. As a beach lover, she enjoyed trips to the beach with her family and friends, spending time by her pool and in her yard. But most of all, she enjoyed watching her grandson Tripp compete on horseback.

She was predeceased by her husband, Brad Hadden and her parents, R. Lee Dowdle, Jr. and Beverly Cleveland Dowdle. Lynn is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hadden, grandson, Tripp Nunamaker both of Edgefield County and sisters Ginger Johnson and Andrea Key.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Edgefield SC who has been entrusted with arrangements.