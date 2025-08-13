New Mobile App Simplifies Reporting of Illegal Hunting, Fishing, and Boating Activity in South Carolina

By on No Comment

New Mobile App Simplifies Reporting of Illegal Hunting, Fishing, and Boating Activity in South Carolina
hunt regsLicense Holders- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division has partnered with the Hunt Regs App to offer a free and effective way for citizens to report illegal hunting, fishing, and boating activities across the state.testThe app directly connects users to the Operation Game Thief Program, alerting local game wardens and supervisors in real time. Reports can qualify for cash rewards, depending on the nature of the violation.Users can submit violation with just a few taps on their mobile devices and your reports can be completely anonymous. The app improves public engagement in conversation efforts and supports DNR’s enforcement goals.The app is FREE to use for reporting violations and offers optional premium features such as journaling and real time weather updates to assist hunters, anglers, and boaters.SCDNR encourages citizens to download the Hunt Regs App and help protect South Carolina’s natural resources. Working together, we can preserve our wildlife for future generations.You may also reach out to our toll-free Operation Game Thief number 1-800-922-5431, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to report hunting, fishing, boating, and litter violations.Visit the link or scan the QR code below to get started: https://www.huntregsapp.com/southcarolinalandingpage/qr codeCheyenne TwilleyDirector of Public InformationSCDNRTwilleyC@dnr.sc.govSouth Carolina Department of Natural Resources; 260 D Epting Ln, West Columbia, SC 29172Department Phone Numbers

New Mobile App Simplifies Reporting of Illegal Hunting, Fishing, and Boating Activity in South Carolina added by on
View all posts by admin →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.