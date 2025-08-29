Prominent Historical Actors to Portray Jefferson, Adams for Constitution Day at Lander

GREENWOOD, S.C.—Lander University’s Jackson Lecture Series will host an event featuring celebrated historical actors from American Historical Theatre in honor of Constitution Day. The performance will take place on Wednesday, September 17 at 6 p.m. in the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Steven Edenbo (portraying Thomas Jefferson) and Peyton Dixon (portraying John Adams) will debate the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution live at Lander. The actors have made television appearances on The History Channel, PBS and A&E, and have performed at several impressive venues throughout the United States, including the U.S. National Archives, Independence Historic Park in Philadelphia and the Smithsonian Institute.

“We believe it is crucial for our students, and our community, to have a deeper understanding of our nation’s founding documents,” said Dr. Ryan Floyd, professor of history and chair of the Department of History and Philosophy at Lander University. “We are pleased to welcome Steven Edenbo and Peyton Dixon to Lander University, and look forward to watching them bring history to life for our campus, and for Greenwood.”

Please visit www.lander.edu/events for updates and to confirm event times and venues. For questions, please contact the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at 864-388-8323, or email hass@lander.edu. To make a gift to the college, please visit www.lander.edu/give.