SCDNR Seeks Public Input on Draft 2025 State Wildlife Action Plan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: AUGUST 8, 2025COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is seeking public input on the Draft 2025 South Carolina State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP). The document is available for public review and comment through September 8, 2025.



The SWAP serves as a blueprint for conserving South Carolina’s native wildlife and the habitats on which they depend. The 2025 plan identifies important landscapes and habitats, outlines challenges faced by Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN), and recommends actions to ensure their long-term survival. It also includes strategies for research, monitoring, and measuring conservation success over the next decade.



A companion volume, the Supplemental Volume: Species and Guild Accounts, provides detailed profiles of individual species and groups of species that share common habitat types. Each account covers species status, habitat needs, population trends, threats, conservation progress, and future recommendations.



The development and updating of the SWAP is part of a nationwide effort. Each state, territory, and the District of Columbia is required to complete a State Wildlife Action Plan every 10 years to remain eligible for federal funding through the State and Tribal Wildlife Grants Program administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.



Please note that this is a draft plan and has not yet been approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. All comments received during the public review period will be considered prior to final submission.



SCDNR encourages all interested individuals, organizations, and partners to review the draft plan and share feedback through a short online survey. To access the draft plan and participate in the public comment process, visit: https://www.dnr.sc.gov/swap/ Cheyenne TwilleyDirector of Public InformationSCDNR