SCDNR to conduct courtesy boat inspections during Labor Day weekend Saturday, Sunday and Monday 

In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Labor Day weekend, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings around the state.



The Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest boating times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways, along with being the traditional wrap-up for the summer boating season, and officers want to do everything possible to keep everyone’s weekend fun and safe.



SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water. The boating inspections will be conducted Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Aug. 30, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.



To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cellular phone.For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses, or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR boating safety office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit http://www.dnr.sc.gov/education/boated.html.



Labor Day weekend boat inspection locations (all inspections are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.):



Saturday, Aug. 30:



Berkeley County: Dennis Landing

Charleston County: Limehouse Landing

Darlington County: Society Hill

Greenwood County: River Fork, Lake Greenwood

Horry County: Little River

Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam

Oconee County: Fall Creek, Lake Keowee

York County: Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie



Sunday, Aug. 31:



Anderson County: Seneca Creek, Lake Hartwell

Beaufort County: Battery Creek Boat Landing, Paris Island

Charleston County: Buck Hall Boat Landing

Clarendon County: Santee State Park, Lake Marion

Georgetown County: Carroll Campbell

Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove, Lake Wateree

Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen



Monday, Sept. 1 (Labor Day):



Beaufort County: Lemon Island Landing

Charleston County: Wappoo Cut

Chesterfield County: Lake Robinson

Dorchester County: Herbert Jessen Landing

Lexington County: Dreher Island

McCormick County: Scotts Ferry, Clarks Hill/Thurmond

Oconee County: Twin Lakes, Lake Hartwell

York County: Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie