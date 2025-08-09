School District Enjoys Smooth Openings

Merriwether Elem. assistant principal Colby Strickland (L) and principal Sara-Beth Brown greet a student at the back to school festival

Higher Enrollment for 2025-26 School Year

Courtesy of ECSD Public Information

The first day of the 2025-26 school year in the Edgefield County School District (ECSD) opened on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, to plenty of sunshine and lots of smiling faces as ECSD teachers welcomed students back to their classrooms.

“It was a very smooth first day,” stated ECSD Superintendent, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman, who spent the first day visiting schools and encouraging administrators, teachers, staff members and students. “We were pleased to see increased enrollment in several schools and welcome new and returning students to the school district.”

The school district also welcomed two new building leaders in Strom Thurmond High School (STHS) Principal Kristin Risherand Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton (J-E-T) Middle School Principal Patrick Newsome.

“It was a great first day,” commented Risher on opening the year with the Rebels. “I thought everything went really well.”

Newsome said his first day of school with the Eagles far exceeded his highest expectations.

“It was probably the best first day of school of my career,” he stated.

We hope everyone across the school district has a safe and productive 2025-26 school year!