The Economics of Real Estate

By Scott Cooper

One of the key phrases used when discussing real estate is: “Location, location, location!” Stated another way, not as succinctly is: “Not all real estate is created equal!”

What does that mean, exactly? From an Economic Development perspective or from the perspective of a potential buyer who uses a real estate appraiser, real estate is typically valued for sale and purchase through “Highest and Best Use Principles.” The question might then be, how does one determine the highest and best use?

Location: proximity to good roads, schools, businesses and other modern conveniences clearly is a first characteristic. Then characteristics such as connectivity to utilities, perkability, topography and linear feet of frontage road all factor into the value and development rights of a private property owner or potential investor.

It is possible for appointed boards and elected bodies to codify ordinances which constitute an economic taking from private property owners. Stated differently, local governments can execute policy which will devalue the land of individual property owners. Oftentimes, this takes place without full understanding by the property owner. This economic taking, while the immediate impact will be on the private property owner, will ultimately have huge economic impact on the communities where executed.

Edgefield County has had a history of rejecting efforts of placing any type of zoning on individual property owners. What is interesting today is many of the individuals who were selling “No Zoning” signs a few short years ago are now advocating for this economic taking. I do not believe this pendulum swing is a good thing.

The map of a proposed “Agricultural District” is the largest zoning district ever considered, and if passed will be the largest in Edgefield County’s history. It was selected without regard to soil type, connectivity to potential utilities, perkability or topography. It was first introduced in 2023, before being codified, an effort to block a development adjacent to where sewer had been run, at great expense, in the preceding years. That effort led to legal conflicts for Edgefield County, which continue today.

Those who study the real estate market know that “Estate Lot”housing represents less than 10 % of the total market. Likely far less. At the next County Council meeting, now scheduled for Tuesday August 12th, there will be a public hearing on a proposed district of roughly 100 square miles, close to 1,500 tax ID’s, equalizing the land through mandating a 2-acre minimum residential lot size, without regard to proximity to utilities, perkability or any of the other market factors listed above. This district has far more to do with creating an “Estate Lot” district than it does agriculture.

If we want to bring more industry like Generac, which finalized their plans to move here in 2021, we need to recognize that Edgefield County needs a market driven mix of housing to provide the workforce required. Blocking the development of quality affordable housing, by executing a roughly 100 square mile “Estate Lot Zone” in the most valuable land area of our county will impede future industrial and small business growth, which is what Edgefield County requires for the revitalization we all want to see on the town square of Edgefield and on main street in Johnston. Things I would like to see take place in my lifetime.

I sincerely hope you will study this potential economic taking of your friends and neighbors’ land. Whether it affects your property or not, it will have an economic impact on the community you reside in.