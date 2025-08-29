Virginia Berry-Trenton, SC

Mrs. Virginia Berry, age 81, of Trenton, SC completed her journey on this earth Tuesday, July

22, 2025, and is now living in her eternal home in Heaven.

Mrs. Berry was born October 28, 1943, in Edgefield County. She was preceded in death by her

mother, Grace Robinson Derrick; her husband Thad; her son Raymond; her brother Cleve

Watson; sisters Lena (Richard), Audrey, Evie (Earl), and Sue.

She is survived by her son Patrick (Karen); her sister Judy (Richard); Grandsons Tyler (Emily),

Derek and Matthew; Great Grandchildren Ellie Jo Rose and Liam; Daughter-in-law Pam;

Brother-in-laws, Tommy and Butch; Sister-in-law Nancy; nieces Christine (Chip), Lisa (Rick),

Jeanne; Nephews Walter, Wayne, Tim (Jessica), Chad (Brandi), Clint (Christa).

The most special times in her life were when she was with her family, friends and church

family. She always showed love to anyone she could. She loved spending time with her family,

visiting with friends and going to church and spending time with her church family. She always

shared whatever she had with others and especially loved to cook and entertain at her home.

She loved her Lord Jesus Christ. She was an active and faithful member of Johnston

Pentecostal Holiness Church for approximately 45 years. She worked in numerous sewing

factories including Crest in Edgefield. She opened and ran an in-home baby-sitting service and

treated all the children like her grandchildren.

The immediate family would like to extend an extremely heart-felt thank you to all the staff at

Solaris Healthcare of Plant City, FL who loved her like their own family. Thank you for all the

care, love and support you gave to her and her family.

We are extremely grateful and blessed by everyone’s love, kindness, support and help during

this time, too numerous to list. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation service will be at Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC on Tuesday, July 29 from

4:00-7:00 PM. The funeral will be held at Johnston Pentecostal Holiness Church on Wednesday,

July 30 at 10:00 AM. The church will serve lunch afterwards in the fellowship hall.

As mom was always thinking of others, please consider a donation to Johnston