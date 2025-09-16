MERRIWETHER MIDDLE SCHOOL LIBRARIAN KRISTEN TAYLOR NAMED DISTRICT TEACHER OF THE YEAR, JOHNSTON-EDGEFIELD-TRENTON MIDDLE SCHOOL’S JILLIAN MOSUCH NAMED SUPPORT STAFF OF THE YEAR

2025-26 ECSD Teachers of the Year

Johnston, SC – The Edgefield County School District (ECSD) proudly honored some of its brightest stars during the school district’s annual “Morning for Stars” breakfast celebration held on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Pine Ridge Golf Club. During the event, the school district recognized its school-level Teachers of the Year and Support Staff of the Year before announcing the District’s overall Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year.



The outstanding honorees for this year’s event included Douglas Elementary School (DES) Teacher of the Year Anna Young and DES Support Staff of the Year Damien Bowman; Johnston Elementary School (JES) Teacher of the Year April Arthur and JES Support Staff of the Year Elizabeth Hill; Merriwether Elementary School (MES) Teacher of the Year Mike Keltz and MES Support Staff of the Year Gloria Robinson; W.E. Parker Elementary School (WEP) Teacher of the Year Andrew Barwick and WEP Support Staff of the Year Tracy Grandy; J-E-T Middle School Teacher of the Year Kelly Mcilvried-Gettys and Support Staff of the Year Jillian Mosuch; Merriwether Middle School (MMS) Teacher of the Year Kristen Taylor and MMS Support Staff of the Year John Oliphant; Strom Thurmond High School (STHS) Teacher of the Year Jasmine East and STHS Support Staff of the Year Angela Garrett; and Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center (STCTC) Teacher of the Year Derrick Williams and STCTC Support Staff of the Year Diane Johnson.



Merriwether Middle School Librarian Kristen Taylor was announced as the school district’s 2025-26 Teacher of the Year, while former Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton (J-E-T) Middle School Paraprofessional Jillian Mosuch was announced as the school district’s 2025-26 Support Staff of the Year. Ms. Taylor had been named as one of three Teacher of the Year finalists alongside MES Art Teacher Michael Keltz and STCTC Business Teacher Derrick Williams.



KRISTEN TAYLOR – 2025-26 TEACHER OF THE YEAR





Ms. Taylor was inspired to become an educator after seeing how her younger brother’s middle school experience shaped him. That moment gave her a heart for supporting students during these critical years. As the school librarian, she has created programs such as Battle of the Books and Book Speed Dating, helping students discover the joy of reading—often for the very first time. She believes in the power of small, steady actions that build trust and confidence in students. Her work has fostered a culture where every child feels seen and valued through books and relationships.



“I am completely shocked and grateful,” Ms. Taylor stated following the event. “This is such a special place to work. Edgefield County is unlike any other school district I’ve been to and being a part of something special like this really does feel like family and it makes me really grateful for the people I work with. Any of the teachers in the room today would have been just as deserving of this honor and I’m just grateful and humbled they believed in me enough to feel like I could represent our school district well.”

“I have two major passions,” she added. “One is reading. I want every student who thinks they hate reading to know that they really don’t hate reading, we just have to find the right book to make them love it. I think the students at Merriwether Middle School are evidence of that because we’ve seen a lot of growth in that area. My other passion is to recognize the whole child and love the whole child and have every student who walks through the doors of our building to know they are seen, they are known by name, and they are cared about. When they leave our school, they will have learned a lot of things from us, but I want them to be able to look back on Merriwether Middle School and say, ‘I know I was loved there’, and that’s the most important thing for me.”



Merriwether Middle School Principal Mindy Clark says Ms. Taylor’s consistent support and enthusiasm as the school’s librarian has been transformative for the school’s students.



“Ms. Taylor is a passionate advocate for literacy and learning, whose creative spirit and unwavering commitment have transformed our media center into a vibrant hub of discovery and growth,” stated Mrs. Clark. “Her collaborative nature, boundless enthusiasm, and nurturing heart have empowered both students and staff to explore new ideas and embrace a love of reading. She is an irreplaceable asset to Merriwether Middle School.”



JILLIAN MOSUCH – 2025-26 SUPPORT STAFF OF THE YEAR





In describing 2025-26 Support Staff of the year, Jillian Mosuch, a colleague noted that Mosuch, “has a genuine concern for the future of our students and works to consistently support our students so our young people have the opportunity to learn and grow daily and to pursue their dreams. Her willingness to help whenever and wherever necessary is inspiring and she has earned the admiration of her colleagues.”



Ms. Mosuch is known at J-E-T Middle School for her strong work ethic, commitment, a caring nature, and positive attitude. According to school administrators and colleagues, these qualities have not only supported the administrative functions of the school but have also enhanced the overall educational experience of students and staff.



Ms. Mosuch is also in a new role at J-E-T Middle School and now serves as a sixth-grade math teacher.



“It’s been such an honor to work here,” commented Ms. Mosuch. “(ECSD) has done a lot for us as a family and for our son as well, at Douglas Elementary School. That is really what drew me here, the support we’ve received having an OEC child in this school district. Being able to be a part of this team, with OEC for so many years, now being Support Staff of the Year and being able to now educate students as part of the teaching staff, it has been an honor.”



Also during the celebration, school district bus driver Debra Williams was honored as the 2025-26 Bus Driver of the Year, while recent school district retiree, Lunette Patten, who served for many years as secretary for the ECSD Board of Trustees, was recognized as Support Staff of the Year for the District Office.

Edgefield County Support Staff for 2025-26





“We consider you as part of our extended family and we are so thankful for each and every one of you,” stated Edgefield County Board of Trustees Chairperson, Ms. Blair Massey, in closing remarks. “Thank you so much for all you do.” Courtesy of ECSD Public Information