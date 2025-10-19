Clemson’s Harvey S. Peeler Jr. College of Veterinary Medicine opens application window for inaugural class

The Harvey S. Peeler Jr. College of Veterinary Medicine at Clemson University has officially opened its application window to students, marking a historic milestone.

B-roll of the latest construction progress on the Harvey S. Peeler Jr. College of Veterinary Medicine is available here.

On October 8, 2025, the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education provided the College with a Letter of Reasonable Assurance, a critical milestone in the accreditation process*. With this approval, prospective students may now apply for admission, with applications accepted over the next five weeks. The College will welcome its first class of veterinary students in Fall 2026, offering a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree designed to prepare graduates to meet critical health needs across South Carolina, benefiting animals and people.

“Today is a very exciting day for Clemson University and the state of South Carolina,” said University President Jim Clements. “The Harvey S. Peeler Jr. College of Veterinary Medicine’s application window is now open, and we are one step closer to welcoming our very first Doctor of Veterinary Medicine students to campus in Fall 2026. I am grateful for the tremendous support of our elected officials, faculty and staff, community partners and our Clemson Family, who have all been instrumental in helping us arrive at this major milestone. Together, we are moving Clemson Fiercely Forward, and we are making a difference in the lives of people and animals across the great state of South Carolina and beyond.”

The Harvey S. Peeler Jr. College of Veterinary Medicine was established to address the shortage of veterinarians in the state, particularly in rural and agricultural communities. Clemson University, as a land-grant institution, is well-positioned to offer students a comprehensive education that combines rigorous classroom learning with hands-on farm and clinical experience.

“Opening applications for our first class is an extraordinary step forward for the University and for South Carolina,” said Founding Dean Steven Marks. “Our mission is to prepare world-class veterinarians who will advance animal health, support agriculture and strengthen communities in our state and beyond. The students will be prepared to enter the workforce on day one after graduation or pursue their education further to become specialized.”

Students admitted to the inaugural class will benefit from Clemson’s land-grant mission and the University’s strategic plan, Clemson Elevate, which commits to delivering the No. 1 student experience, doubling research by 2035 and transforming lives statewide and beyond. Additionally, dozens of clinical partners around the state will provide vital experiential learning for students’ fourth year.

“It has been an incredible journey building a college from the ground up,” said Marks. “This team has pulled together and worked tirelessly to make it to this milestone. Of course, I’m grateful to the lawmakers and industry professionals who have supported us along the way. What an amazing experience, and we are just getting started.”

More information on admissions requirements, information on the application process and important deadlines are available on the Harvey S. Peeler Jr. College of Veterinary Medicine website. The deadline to apply is November 17, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

*The accreditation process for the college is ongoing. Per the AVMA, “This recognition allows the college to pursue its plan for the veterinary program, and to admit students.”

Read the Harvey S. Peeler Jr. College of Veterinary Medicine 2025 Annual Report.