Literacy Night At Douglas Elementary a Big SuccessVisits from Regional Library, Animal Care FacilityAnd Free Books and Backpacks

Parents, guardians, and students who attended Douglas Elementary School’s (DES) Literacy Night (9/18) were greeted with a special sidewalk treat and a unique opportunity to expand their capacity for literacy at home.

The Aiken-Bamberg-Barnwell-Edgefield (ABBE) Regional Library System’s Outreach Van was on hand to bring books directly to DES families and provide them with the opportunity to sign up for an ABBE library card.

Inside the school were free books and book bags and activities for students, including an open art room, tables full of books offered by grade level, a very special furry guest and representatives from the Edgefield County Animal Care and Control Facility, a full-wall Dog Man and Pete photo booth created for the event by DES Media Specialist Shannon Petty, and more. Parents and guardians also learned how to help their children elevate reading and academic success during presentations by DES Assistant Principal Crystal Hadden and DES Literacy Coach Meredith Burnett.

“We were thrilled to have over one hundred of our families come out and enjoy our literacy night activities with their children,” commented DES Principal Windie Burton. “We talked with families about our school’s reading goal for the year, and our parents and guardians were provided with strategies to help their child improve their reading skills.”

Families were also provided with a delicious spaghetti supper by the dedicated DES cafeteria staff, which featured a very special guest server for the evening in Edgefield County Board of Education Vice-Chairperson, Ms. Deidra Tanks.

“A very special thank you to our school board member, Miss Deidra Tanks, for helping serve our families dinner and our school’s literacy night committee for putting together such a great event for our families,” Principal Burton added.

Literacy night committee members included Whitney Martin, Baylee Brown, Abby Henry, Meredith Burnett, Laura Herring, Anna Young, and Crystal Hadden.

“It’s been a really nice event,” stated DES Parent Katelyn Ervin. “I’m glad they have so many activities for the kids to do.”

Ervin says with events like Literacy Night and the day-to-day service she’s received and teacher engagement she’s experienced over the years, she’s really come to appreciate and trust the teachers and staff members at DES.

“I really love this school,” Ervin added. “The teachers here are very involved and nurturing with my kids. They keep me informed and I like that. I know my kids are in good hands here.”

