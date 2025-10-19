Mount Calvary Lutheran Church

On November 13, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church is partnering with iCare, who serves the CSRA, to bring South Carolina’s first special preview of “A Lesson In Humanity”. It is a special awareness exhibit developed by iCare, a local anti-trafficking ministry founded in 2011. They have been serving victims in our two-state community since their inception. Their continued work in the local lives of victims has culminated in a compilation of stories to be shared which may offer helpful insight for youth serving professionals to understand what the issue of trafficking and child exploitation may look like in our local communities.

“A Lesson in Humanity” is an interactive, immersive experience designed to raise awareness. This exhibit offers a mixed media presentation of video, walk through 8’x8’ panels, and artifacts which highlight some of the stories of clients served over the years in the CSRA. The harrowing experiences of these victims serve as powerful reminders of the dehumanizing effects of the selling and use of human beings as a commodity. Upon completion of viewing the walk thru, there will be an opportunity for Q & A’s.

This event is specifically for professionals in the areas of law enforcement, education, healthcare, emergency services, social services, non-profits that work with children and youth, government. and civic organizations along with our church pastors and youth directors. For more information, please contact Mt. Calvary at the e-mail listed below.

This free event will be held Thursday, November 13 from 4:00-7:30 pm at Mt, Calvary Lutheran Church (1186 Mt. Calvary Rd., Johnston). Light refreshments will be served.

Please RSVP to mountcalvary@comporium.net with the subject line: iCare RSVP.

We look forward to seeing you at this special event.