“Three questions with …” JET Middle School Chorus Teacher Imelda Shoffner

The Edgefield County School District’s (ECSD) is introducing a new regular feature, “Three Questions With …” in which our community will be introduced to interesting voices in our school district.

As a current, charting gospel music recording artist, our first interview subject, Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton (J-E-T) Middle School Chorus Teacher, Imelda Shoffner, has one of the most dynamic voices in all the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA).

Her latest single, “Create in Me” is quickly moving up the online Gospel Station Charts (GSC) as she plans to release a new album during the first quarter of 2026. The new song can be downloaded on most digital music platforms, including Apple Music.

Here are our “Three Questions With …” J-E-T Middle School Chorus Teacher, Imelda Shoffner.

ECSD: Not many middle school chorus students can say their chorus teacher is a charting gospel music recording artist. As your latest single, “Create in Me”, climbs the online gospel music charts, what does it mean to you to be able to set such a vivid and in-the-moment example for your students?

IMELDA SHOFFNER: It means so many things to me. As a teacher, being able to set this example for my students is extremely important to me. We live in a small, rural county, and realistically our students won’t have many opportunities to see an artist walk their journey into artistry. It’s important to be able to show them that someone who has walked the same school hallways they have and graduated from the same schools they have, who has also put in the hard work and dedication, that they too can strive for the same kinds of achievements and even go beyond them.

ECSD: How do you balance life as a teacher with a burgeoning music career? You make it look pretty easy, by the way.

IMELDA SHOFFNER: It’s not an easy task at all! Since I write my own songs, once I’ve finished teaching, I sometimes in the last five minutes of class have them sing melodies that I’m trying to work out in my brain. They are very intrigued by my writing process and enjoy watching me go through the process. I also, in turn, take those things I’m learning in the music industry (taking piano lessons for example) and use them in class.

ECSD: What message do you hope to share with your students and the community through your music?

IMELDA SHOFFNER: The message I hope to share with my students and the community is simple. No matter what life throws at you, storms don’t last, and seasons will always change, so walk with your head up and always be encouraged.

