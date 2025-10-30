Rebel Regiment Places Second at Lower State and Seventh Overall at Class 2-A Marching Band Finals

Anderson, SC – When the Strom Thurmond High School (STHS) Rebel Regiment Marching Band sailed “The Temptress of Salt and Shadow” from the competition field for the final time, there were a wide range of emotions. This was evidenced by the copious number of tears being shed and the beaming smiles of satisfaction.

Months of relentless work and tuning and training had finally come to an end. Marching band season was over.

There was also literal physical and emotional exhaustion. All that remained to them was pride in the job they had done, and their love for one another. When asked for their own verdict on the show, they gave a unanimous thumbs up.

“Remember that feeling, because that was it. That was your season,” Strom Thurmond High School Director of Bands Stacy Coker told the Rebel Regiment after their S.C. Band Directors Association (SCBDA) Class 2-A Finals performance. “I could not be prouder of you. You told your story tonight and I’m just so excited for the future.”

The state finals, held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at T.L. Hanna High School, proved a crowning achievement in a season filled with numerous awards and accolades, with first place finishes in each local competition and commendations for Best Guard, Best Visual, and Best Overall Effect.

Although she didn’t know it at the time, the Rebel Regiment had just improved upon their 2024 state competition season results by claiming second place in Class 2-A Lower State following their performance in the preliminaries, and a seventh-place finish overall with a Superior rating and score of 83.6 after the evening show, surpassing their 2024 finals score.

Facing tough odds against much larger marching bands, the Rebel Regiment had delivered excellence once again.

.Courtesy of ECSD Public Information Office (PIO) by email at ecsdpio@edgefieldcountyschools.org.