School Board Approves 2026-27 Academic Calendar

During the October regular meeting of the Edgefield County Board of Education, held Tuesday, October 21, 2025, school board members approved the school district’s 2026-27 academic calendar.

The 2026-27 Edgefield County School District (ECSD) Academic Calendar is available for download in English and Spanish on the school district’s website at https://edgefield.k12.sc.us/our-district/calendar or by clicking on “Quick Links” at the top right of the home page and then selecting the “District Calendar” link.

The 2026-27 academic calendar marks the fourth year of the school district’s modified academic calendar. The modified academic calendar for the 2026-27 school year still remains closely aligned with area school district calendars in school year start and end dates as well as holidays.

It’s important to note that the new academic calendar does feature two important changes.

First, the first day of school for the 2026-27 school year will be later in July, as classrooms will open for instruction on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Teachers will return on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

The 2026-27 calendar retains a longer Labor Day Holiday weekend from Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, to Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, with a staff development day on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, and students returning on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.

Second, there will be a one-week fall break (Oct. 5, 2026, to Oct. 9, 2026) rather than a two-week fall break. There will be a three-day break for Thanksgiving (Nov. 25-27, 2026), a two-week winter break (Dec. 21, 2026, to Jan. 1, 2027), a two-week spring break (March 29, 2027, to April 9, 2027) and an end to the school year before June.

The final day of school will be Thursday, May 27, 2027, with Strom Thurmond High School graduation to be held the following day on Friday, May 28, 2027.

Contact the ECSD Public Information Office (PIO) by email at ecsdpio@edgefieldcountyschools.org.