Lander Chamber Orchestra, University Singersto Perform

GREENWOOD, S.C.—The Department of Music at

Lander University invites the community to join the

Lander Chamber Orchestra and University Singers for

a concert Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., in the Abney

Cultural Center Auditorium on the Lander campus.

This event is free and open to the public.

The Chamber Orchestra is under the direction of Prof.

Amy Blackwood, who holds a Master of Music degree in accompanying and chamber music from the

University of North Carolina at Greensboro. In the fall of 2011, Blackwood became a full-time accompanist at

Lander, where she works with singers, instrumentalists and choral ensembles.

Meanwhile, the University Singers carry on a longstanding tradition of choral singing at Lander. The ensemble

is under the direction of Prof. Keith Jameson, director of choral activities at Lander. Over a 30-year performing

career, Jameson sang over 14 seasons with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, opportunities and roles

that opened to him after two summers in the Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program and six seasons at New

York City Opera.

Please visit www.lander.edu/events for updates and to confirm event times and venues. For questions, please

contact the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at 864-388-8323 or hass@lander.edu.