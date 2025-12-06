Lander Chamber Orchestra, University Singersto Perform

GREENWOOD, S.C.—The Department of Music at
Lander University invites the community to join the
Lander Chamber Orchestra and University Singers for
a concert Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., in the Abney
Cultural Center Auditorium on the Lander campus.
This event is free and open to the public.
The Chamber Orchestra is under the direction of Prof.
Amy Blackwood, who holds a Master of Music degree in accompanying and chamber music from the
University of North Carolina at Greensboro. In the fall of 2011, Blackwood became a full-time accompanist at
Lander, where she works with singers, instrumentalists and choral ensembles.
Meanwhile, the University Singers carry on a longstanding tradition of choral singing at Lander. The ensemble
is under the direction of Prof. Keith Jameson, director of choral activities at Lander. Over a 30-year performing
career, Jameson sang over 14 seasons with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, opportunities and roles
that opened to him after two summers in the Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program and six seasons at New
York City Opera.
Please visit www.lander.edu/events for updates and to confirm event times and venues. For questions, please
contact the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at 864-388-8323 or hass@lander.edu.