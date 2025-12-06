Patsy Black, a Southern diva in the best sense of the word and a masterful CEO of a loving family, died peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 19, at an assisted living facility in Greenville, S.C. She was 85.

Like many women of her post-war generation who led with steely resolve, diplomacy, and intelligence, Patsy was a force of nature who shaped four children into successful adults who adored her. She showered love – and occasional fear – on her childhood sweetheart and husband of 62 years, Henry Black. Like many women of her era, Patsy influenced her surroundings in powerful but subtle ways that yielded results with few — if any — fingerprints.

She once said that Henry was the head of their household, but “she was the one who turned his neck.”

In short, Patsy was a smart, resourceful, independent woman before the term entered popular usage.

Born Alice Patricia Edwards on July 6, 1940, Patsy was the daughter of Van Everette and Alice White Edwards. After her mother died when Patsy was four, she was raised by Mary Gavin Edwards. Patsy was a lifelong resident of Johnston, S.C., until she and Henry moved to an assisted living facility in Greenville, S.C., in 2019. She was a member of Johnston United Methodist Church and rarely missed a service until her declining health made it hard to attend. She graduated from Johnston High School and attended the University of South Carolina, thus becoming a Gamecock for life!

While there is no college diploma with her name, Patsy’s intellect and academic accomplishments were unquestioned. Her children often joked that she earned four college degrees helping each of them with course work and graduation.

Despite her classic “Old South” roots, Patsy was fully able to change — and thrive — with the times. After years as a stay-at-home mother, Patsy went to work as a secretary at the family business, V.E. Edwards & Brothers Hardware. Later she worked at the Wild Turkey Federation and then at First Citizens bank, where she learned to use a computer mostly to master solitaire.

Through it all, Patsy, who never left the house without her signature red lipstick and every hair in place, was a loving and devoted wife and the center of her family.

In addition to raising her children, Patsy was “Nana” to a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her devotion and focus were manifested in thousands of actions, acts and unbending beliefs over many decades. As a young stay-at-home mom, she was a committed volunteer and diehard fan at numerous school and sports events — something she continued with her grandchildren. She was always available for advice, to console, or to offer support in difficult times and to laugh and cheer during the good times. One of her favorite sayings was “Hold your head high and never forget where you come from.”

While she was happiest at home, Patsy also had an adventurous side and loved to travel with Henry. She sent birthday cards to everyone she knew — and amazingly they were never late.

She also was an artist with a Bohemian flair. She was an accomplished seamstress, who insisted on crafting her children’s clothes for years much to their horror. She also crocheted colorful afghans and painted beautiful Santa Clauses, which she gifted to her children every Christmas. Those prized statues remain annually displayed fixtures in homes across three states.

Patsy’s “happy place” was the kitchen and food, to hear her explain it, was her “love language.” She loved feeding her family and spent many hours canning and baking.

Despite her declining health and after the death of her beloved husband in 2021, Patsy showed those around her how to live bravely. She was always spunky and ready with a sarcastic remark that you wouldn’t expect from a woman who was usually quiet and hated being the center of attention.

Patsy is survived by her children: Janet Black Pope (Charlie) of Gaithersburg, Md., Hoyt Henry (Chip) Black III (Anita) of Greenville, S.C., Keith Black (Lisa) of Moore, S.C. and Lori Black Cave (Kelly) of Boonville N.C., her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two brothers and a sister. She is preceded by her husband, Hoyt Henry Black Jr., her sister Vannette Edwards Wells, and her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, S.C. The service will be officiated by Patsy’s oldest grandson, Daniel Black. Arrangements are being handled by Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Johnston United Methodist Church.