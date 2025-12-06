We Salute Our Veterans!

Monument Honoring All Who Served

Edgefield County veteran organizations have planned a moving Veterans Day Ceremony to honor and celebrate the brave men and women who have served in the armed forces.

The Veterans Day Ceremony will take place on November 11, 2025 at 11:00AM at the Veterans Memorial Park, 222 Augusta Rd, Edgefield, SC. Let us join together to express our deepest gratitude to our Veterans for their sacrifices and dedication in serving our country. Their commitment to our nation and communities is truly commendable, and their ongoing service is a testament to their strength and courage. Your presence at this ceremony will uplift and inspire our Veterans, showing them that their service is valued and respected.

We look forward to seeing you there!

****Parking for this event will be available off Gary Street behind the Veterans Memorial Park and at the National Guard Armory across the street from the Veterans Memorial Park. It is asked that the Big House Ace Hardware parking lot be reserved for Big House Ace Hardware customers only.