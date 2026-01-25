Mildred Townes Hammond-Edgefield

Mildred Townes Hammond, 93 wife of the late T.C. Hammond Jr. of Edgefield, South Carolina entered into rest on January 16, 2026.

Mildred was born in Augusta, Georgia as the daughter of the late Maude and Frank Townes. Mildred was retired from The State Court of Richmond County and was a member of Peace Haven Baptist Church.

Mildred is survived by her daughters Jane Griffin (Ted), Maribeth Kreps (Chip), four grandchildren Austin Reed (Katie), Crafton Reed, Mallory Anderson (Andrew), Jay Griffin (Laura), two great grandchildren Brooklyn Reed and Ellis Reed, son in law Billy Reed, brother Frank Townes, sister Lavinia Polatty. Predeceased by daughter Laura Reed and sister Juliana Shaw.

Services will be held at Peace Haven Baptist Church, 11:00am on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Family will greet friends after the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, PO Box 1178 Greenwood, SC 29648.