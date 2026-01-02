Teressa Saylors-Edgefield, SC

Teressa Matthews Saylors, 89 wife of the late James N. Saylors of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on December 31, 2025.

Teressa was born in Aiken County as the daughter of the late Calvin and Lottie Aull Matthews. Teressa was a retired manager from Dodd’s Five & Dime store. She enjoyed, gardening, preserving food, the Atlanta Braves, SC Gamecocks, fishing, several companion dogs, being outside but most of all her beautiful grandchildren. Teressa was a graduate from Wagener High School and an active member of Edgefield First Baptist Church for many years.

Teressa is survived by her two children Nancy Goodwin (Lloyd), J. David Saylors (Jennifer), six grandchildren Christa Hooge (Randell), Hope Anderson (Kyle), Hannah Goodwin, J. Maxwell Saylors, Justin Harris (Tiffany) and Jacob Harris. Nine great-grandchildren Veda Hooge, Layloni Hooge, Kadence Anderson, Kaleb Anderson, Aria Brower, Gianna Brower, Niyah Goodwin, MacKenzie Harris and Hailey Harris. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Travis Matthews, Laverne Matthews, Robert Matthews, Bennie Matthews, J.M. “Jake” Matthews, infant brother (unnamed), Kendall Matthews, Freida M. Shurling, Ophelia M. Ergle and Cleoniss M. Gunner.

A visitation will be held at 1:00pm-2:00pm on Monday, January 5, 2026, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824 with service directly following at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family would request a memorial contribution be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, 212 Church St. or PO Box 624 Edgefield, SC 29824.