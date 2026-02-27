COUNTY COUNCILMAN TALBERT CALLS FOR TOWN HALL MEETING

Councilman Albert Talbert, representing District One of Edgefield County, has called for a Town Hall Meeting for his constituency to gather to discuss what is happening in Edgefield County and what issues they may have, and concerns, that could be brought to the group for discussion. This meeting is planned for March 7, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at McKendree Methodist Church at #565 on US 378, Edgefield.

Mr. Talbert says that he has asked several from County Government to speak: among them are David Caddell, Administrator; Doc Hart of Building and Planning; and Sheriff Rowland has been invited to attend. Talbert’s message is “to come and let’s talk about what is happening in Edgefield.”