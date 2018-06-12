Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536
June 11, 2018
James R. Sprouse
Edgefield, SC
James Robert Sprouse, 74, of Edgefield, SC entered into rest Monday, June 11, 2018.
Funeral Services will be 11 AM Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.
Mr. Sprouse was born in Edgefield, SC and was the son of the late Daniel O’Neal and Edna Powell Sprouse. He was a retired Textile Worker.
Survivors include, four children, Leisa S. (Harold) Sample, James R. (Shawna) Sprouse, Jr., Dallas O. (Melissa) Sprouse, and Leah M. Tally; one sister, Mary Davis; one brother, Charlie T. (Nancy) Sprouse; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great grandson.
Memorials may be made to the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Rd., Aiken, C 29801.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 13, 2018 from 6 to 8 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.
