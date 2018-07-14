SCDOT Advisory: Edgefield County

SCDOT and Satterfield Construction Company are working on the US 25 Widening Project in Edgefield County.

Weather permitting, S-19-37 (Bettis Academy Road) will be closed on Monday, July 23, 2018, and will remain closed until approximately August 22, 2018. As always, SCDOT and Satterfield Construction Company will make every effort to complete the work necessary to reopen the road as soon as possible.

There will be a detour for this closure beginning at the intersection of US 25 and Bettis Academy Road. It will continue south on US 25 crossing into Aiken County and then to the intersection of I-20, turning east onto I-20 EB towards Columbia and exiting on Exit 11 then turning onto Bettis Academy Road heading north to the intersection of US 25. The detour is approximately 19 miles in length. Please see the attached map for the described location.