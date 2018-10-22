Missing Edgefield County Man Found Dead – Homicide

The remains of Wade Lamar Brannon, 48, of Trenton were found Monday, Oct. 15, by the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office. The ECSO had been looking for Brannon since he was reported missing to them by family members; he was last seen in early Sept. According to the Edgefield County Coroner’s Office, Brannon’s remains were found in a wooded area off Knight Lane in the Trenton, and Brannon had been dead for some time before he was found. An autopsy was performed on his remains Wednesday, Oct. 17. From those findings, he was positively identified, and his family has since been notified. His death was ruled a homicide. He died of a gunshot wound to the head.

This is the second body found in Edgefield County in less than 2 weeks. The body of Dakota Calhoun of the North Augusta area of Edgefield County was found Oct. 10 on Sandy Springs Road off Mt. Zion Road. Both of deaths have been attributed to homicide. The ECSO is actively investigating these murders. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the ECSO at 803-637-5337.