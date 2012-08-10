Searchable, digital copies of The Edgefield Advertiser, from 1836 through 1922, are available via Chronicling America, Historic American Newspapers, sponsored jointly by National Endowment for the Humanities and the Library of Congress.
I would like a digital copy of the 1840 Advertiser if possible.
How do I go about getting a digital copy after the 1922 date?