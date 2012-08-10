Connect on Linked in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION RATE

IN-COUNTY…..$30.00

IN-STATE OUT OF COUNTY ADDRESS…..$35.00

OUT-OF-STATE…..$40.00

The Edgefield Advertiser is published every Wednesday.

To subscribe, please send a check addressed to “The Edgefield Advertiser” to

The Edgefield Advertiser

P. O. Box 628

Edgefield, SC 29824

or

call (803) 637-3540 to charge to a credit card.