1 Edgefield County Man Killed – 2 Edgefield Men Arrested for His Murder

​An Edgefield County man was killed Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, and 3 other men, 2 of whom are also from Edgefield County, have been arrested in connection with his murder. According to published reports, Daytron Merriweather, 29, of Johnston, was shot at a hotel on Fifth Street in Augusta, Ga., around 11:00 Thursday night. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

​Ashton Rouse, Devonte West, and Rahim Brown have been arrested for this murder. Rouse and West are from Edgefield; Brown is from Thompson, Ga. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office website, all 3 have been charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime. Rouse was also shot in this incident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was later released, and all 3 men are now being held at the Richmond County Detention Center.